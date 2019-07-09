Indy Wrestler Reportedly Behind Controversial Viral Video

California indy wrestler Shiloh Greaves is reportedly the person behind a controversy video that has gone viral. In the video, a man is shown spitting into a bottle of tea at a grocery store and then walking away.

UEW, a promotion that Greaves works for, is denying that they had anything to do with the stunt:

“While Shiloh Greaves has wrestled for us in the past we have not produced any promo of this nature. Any UEW approved promo, segment, skits, ect. will have UEW branding on it. We don’t condone these actions and do not know any more about the videos origin.”