Indy Wrestler’s Statement About Controversial Viral Video

Indy wrestler Shiloh Greaves released the following statement on Facebook regarding a viral video of him spitting into a jug of tea at a supermarket:

“Had to address it eventually. But here we go. This is exactly what happens when videos are clipped up and displayed as something else. This was the ORIGINAL FULL CLIP of a wrestling promo filmed late on December 24, 2018, 7 months ago against Big T Thomas Moore. The character being portrayed is a bum/recovering drug addict. It’s SUPPOSED to make you go “ew” like frank gallagher from shameless. The tea WAS PURCHASED and this was done entirely for theater. Anyone that goes on my page can clearly see that I have a web series and can pretty much draw the conclusion that wrestling isn’t real either. The original post got little to no reaction about 600 views. 7 months later The social media lynch mob is all of a sudden very powerful. Lesson learned. Excuse me for thinking outside the box creatively and having fun with a CHARACTER. There was even a WARNING not to replicate and a viewer discretion warning at the top of my page since the material I put out is ya know, vulgar. Sorry to those who were offended. Would’ve never thought 7 months ago this would be a viral thing. I apologize for not keeping a 7 month old receipt for a $3 sweet tea that I ended up dumping out. I hope this somewhat clears things up. I made a mistake 🤷🏽‍♂️ don’t know what else to say really.”