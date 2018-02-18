Injured WWE NXT Star Returns To In-Ring Action

Zeda wrestled Shayna Baszler at Friday’s NXT live event in Jacksonville, Florida. This was her first match since October after suffering an elbow injury.

This marked a Mae Young Classic rematch. Just like the first match, Baszler again beat Zeda via submission with the Kirifuda Clutch. Once the match was over, Baszler acted like she was going to the backstage area but hit the ring to put Zeda in the Kirifuda Clutch again. This led to NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon coming out to make the save.