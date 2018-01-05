Injured WWE NXT Stars Return To Action, WWE 2K18 Patches

– At Thursday’s NXT TV tapings in Atlanta, No Way Jose and The Velveteen Dream both returned from injuries. Jose took on Cezar Bononi that will air on the January 24th NXT episode while Dream wrestled Johnny Gargano.

For those who might not remember, Dream had been out of action since the loss to Aleister Black at Takeover: WarGames in November and Jose had been out of action since the first week of December.



– 2K Games announced WWE 2K18 patches for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC this week.