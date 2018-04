PWinsider.com is reporting that Big Cass is backstage at tonight’s WWE Raw TV event Hartford, CT at the XL Center.

He has been working out as of late at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and is reportedly in great shape.

If you recall, Cass suffered an ACL tear back in August, and at the time, WWE’s Dr. Chris Robinson told the official WWE website that Cass could be out of action up to nine months after getting surgery. He’s been out of action for 6-months thus far.