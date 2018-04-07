Injured WWE Star Cleared For In-Ring Action, Cane Hill To Perform At NXT Takeover: New Orleans

– Brian Kendrick has been officially cleared to return to the ring, according to PWinsider.com. He’s been out of action since Christmas.

– WWE sent out the following:

Cane Hill to perform live at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans

NXT TakeOver: New Orleans will feature a special live musical performance when #NXTLOUD artist Cane Hill takes the stage tonight at the sold-out Smoothie King Center.

Cane Hill’s “It Follows” and “Lord of Flies” are the official theme songs of NXT TakeOver: New Orleans.

NXT TakeOver: New Orleans — featuring four NXT title bouts and an Unsanctioned Match between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa — streams live tonight, exclusively on the award-winning WWE Network at 8 ET/5 PT. Coverage kicks off with the official TakeOver: New Orleans Pre-Show at 7 ET/4 PT.