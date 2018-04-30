Injured WWE Star Returns To In-Ring Action

WWE taped this week’s edition of Main Event in Montreal, QC at the Bell Centre before Raw went live on Monday night. There was one injured WWE star who returned to in-ring action and that was Brian Kendrick.

Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik with Kalisto defeated Kendrick and Jack Gallagher in a tag team match at the tapings.

If you recall, back on the December 25 episode of Raw, Kendrick suffered an injury during a match against Hideo Itami after Itami performed a GTS on Kendrick. It was later revealed that Kendrick suffered a fracture to his orbital bone and nasal bridge