Injured WWE Star Returns To SmackDown Live

As seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Providence, RI at the Dunkin Donuts Center on the USA Network, Big Cass made his return to television by being moved from Raw to SmackDown Live and doing a backstage segment with Daniel Bryan as a heel.

He suffered an injury during his Brooklyn Street Fight match with Enzo Amore in August on an episode of Raw in Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center. As seen in the match, Cass went for a big boot but Amore moved, and Cass fell over the top rope and to the floor, which caused him to tear his ACL.