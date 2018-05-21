Injured WWE Star To Be Backstage At Tonight’s Raw TV Event

Casey of Squared Circle Sirens is reporting that Alicia Fox is slated to be backstage at tonight’s episode of Raw in Albany, New York.

She has been out of action since January with an injury. If you recall, she was pulled from the first women’s Royal Rumble match at Royal Rumble and WWE’s Mixed Match Challenge Tournament where she was scheduled to team with Goldust. She was replaced by Mandy Rose in the series as a result of the injury.

She is likely there at Raw in the hopes of getting cleared to return to action by WWE doctors.