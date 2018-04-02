Injured WWE Stars Backstage At Tonight’s Raw

Some news and notes have been revealed for tonight’s episode of Raw. PWinsider.com is reporting that the show will be “all hands on deck.” Thus, everyone on that brand will be backstage. Also, Samoa Joe, Jeff Hardy, R-Truth and Alicia Fox are backstage.

Truth has been out of action for several months and Fox has been out of action since January. It’s likely that they backstage due to the fact that they will be traveling with the crew as part of WrestleMania week.

WWE holds tonight’s show in Atlanta, GA at the Philips Arena. As noted, Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins in a singles match and a segment that will see Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle face off with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in the ring.