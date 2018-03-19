Injured WWE Talent Backstage At Tonight’s Raw

Pwinsider.com is reporting that Big Cass is backstage at tonight’s Raw TV event in Dallas, Texas. It was noted that Cass is not dressed to wrestle, but the word backstage is that he is in the final stages of being cleared.

If you recall, he suffered an injury during his Brooklyn Street Fight match with Enzo Amore in August on an episode of Raw in Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center. As seen in the match, Cass went for a big boot but Amore moved, and Cass fell over the top rope and to the floor.

Although he attempted to tough it out, he was in a lot of pain. When he tried to hit the Empire Elbow on Amore, his knee buckled. This led to the referee and trainer checking on him. The match was then stopped. Following the match, Big Cass was obviously upset with the injury as he was cursing and hitting his leg as well as the rope.

He underwent surgery in late August and is targeted for a return in May.