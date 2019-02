There was a scary moment during the DIY vs. The Bar match that took place during this week’s Smackdown Live. Tommaso Ciampa went for a sunset flip powerbomb onto Sheamus but Sheamus landed awkwardly on Ciampa’s leg. There was concern that one or both were injured but it appears that neither were hurt seriously.

Tommaso Ciampa injury. Ugly, don't watch if you're squeamish. 🙏#SDLive pic.twitter.com/J9FoghlBDH — GIF Skull – #SDLive Big E Said That (@GIFSkull) February 20, 2019