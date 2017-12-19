Injury Update On Dean Ambrose

It turns out that one WWE superstar has suffered a legitimate injury.

Former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose was nursing an elbow injury headed into Monday’s WWE Raw. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Ambrose is headed to Birmingham, Alabama for examination. As seen on the show, Ambrose wore a brace on his elbow.

Ambrose played up the injury when Seth Rollins performed a suicide dive on him and two of their opponents. They also did an injury angle backstage with Samoa Joe, Sheamus, and Cesaro attacking Ambrose and Rollins backstage.