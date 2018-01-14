Injury Update On Eddie Edwards

Eddie Edwards was injured during Saturday night’s TV tapings in Orlando, Florida. After the tapings, he was sent to a local hospital. Edwards tweeted the following update earlier today:

Thanks to everyone checkin in. Im good, couple broken bones couple cuts and a sweet black eye. Somedays youre the bat, somedays youre my eye — Eddie Edwards (@TheEddieEdwards) January 14, 2018

Edwards reportedly underwent a CT scan and was diagnosed with several broken bones in his face and also has a broken nose. His cuts were also glued shut.