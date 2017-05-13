Injury Update On Ember Moon, Lana and Naomi Have A Dance-Off, Kevin Owens Denies Fan An Autograph
– Ember Moon’s announced injury is part of a storyline, according to the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, but it’s cover for another legitimate injury which will keep her out for four to five weeks.
– On this past Tuesday’s season finale of Total Divas, Lana and Naomi had a dance-off at The Miz and Maryse’s prom-themed party.
– While heading to the ring at a WWE live event, a fan asked United States Champion Kevin Owens for an autograph. Owens strolled over, took the fan’s book, tossed it on the floor, and continued on his way.