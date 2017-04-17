Injury Update On Finn Balor After Suffering A Concussion During Match Against Jinder Mahal

Finn Balor was taken off this weekend’s live events after sustaining a concussion on Raw last week during a match against Jinder Mahal. Balor is in Columbus, Ohio today for Raw, according to PWInsider.com, to undergo medical testing to see where his health stands.

Balor will need to pass an imPACT test in order to be cleared to return to action.

An ImPACT test is a computerized neurocognitive assessment tool that measures the effects of a

concussion through cognitive testing.

As you can see in the video below, Mahal’s forearm elbow shot to the side of the temple and back of the head nearly knocked out Balor, and he goes down face-first to the mat.

The way Finn's body flails around and how he hits, plus the mat burn on his forehead/nose afterwards, this seems like a legit knock out. pic.twitter.com/acbSdQW7Ij — It's KFG (@KungFu_Grip) April 11, 2017

Balor recovered and finished the match with his usual shotgun dropkick-to-Coup de Grâce finishing sequence, but he still didn’t look all there when the referee raised his hand.

Mahal got yelled at backstage after this. He did, however, have remorse for injuring Balor.

Balor made light of the incident with this tweet on Friday.