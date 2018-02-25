Injury Update On Jason Jordan, Photo Of Elimination Chamber Structure

By
Andrew Ravens
-

– As seen on the WWE Elimination Chamber PPV Pre-Show, WWE Hall of Famer and Raw General Manager Kurt Angle noted that Jason Jordan would be returning from injury to in-ring action shortly after WrestleMania 34, which takes place in early April.

– Monday Night Raw color commentator Jonathan Coachman tweeted this photo of the Chamber structure hanging high above the ring:

