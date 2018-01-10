Injury Update On Paige – Will She Return In Time For The 30-Woman Over-The-Top Royal Rumble Match?

After suffering an injury last month at a WWE live event in Uniondale, New York, Paige will reportedly be unable to compete in the first-ever 30-Woman Over-The-Top Royal Rumble Match.

According to a report today by PWInsider.com, Paige is not expected to be cleared to resume wrestling in time for the match on Sunday, Jan. 28.

Paige got injured on Dec. 27 during a Six-Woman Tag Team Match when she took a hard kick to the back from Sasha Banks. The match was immediately stopped and she was given medical attention for what is believed to be a stinger.

Despite the injury, Paige has continued to work live events by offering instruction to Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville from ringside. She appeared at ringside on Raw this week as Rose and Deville took on Sasha Banks and Bayley.