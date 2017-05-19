Injury Update On Tommaso Ciampa – Is Sunday’s Ladder Match At WWE NXT TakeOver Still On?

Tommaso Ciampa of the #DIY suffered an ankle injury at Thursday’s NXT live event in Highland Heights, Kentucky.

Ciampa and his partner, Johnny Gargano, were facing Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe at the show.

A few minutes into the match, Ciampa dived off the ring apron onto Young and Wolfe and hurt his left ankle. The match was quickly stopped and ruled a no contest.

An upset Ciampa hopped to the back yelling, “Get me the fuck out of here.”

Ciampa and Johnny Gargano are slated to challenge The Authors of Pain for the NXT Tag Team Championship in a Ladder Match this Saturday at NXT TakeOver: Chicago this Saturday.

In an update on the situation, Triple H said today in a conference call promoting NXT TakeOver: Chicago that Ciampa did not break or fracture his ankle after being examined with an X-ray. He suffered a sprain and is feeling better.

Triple H said that he texted with Ciampa and he is up and moving around today. He will get checked out by medical but as of right now, he’s good to go at TakeOver. He would hate for him to miss out tomorrow since he and Gargano have a lot of history in Chicago.

Video has surfaced of the injury, which you can see here.

Here are photos of Ciampa after suffering the injury.