Injury Updates On Dean Ambrose And Jeff Hardy

Pwinsider has released updates on Jeff Hardy and Dean Ambrose recovering from the injuries that have kept them out of action.

The word going around backstage at this week’s Raw TV event was that Ambrose would be heading back to Birmingham, Alabama later this week to check his progress after he had to undergo surgery to repair his triceps back in December.

Hardy was at his final scheduled physical therapy appointment today after getting surgery for torn labrum and rotator cuff, according to his wife, who shared the update on her Instagram account. Before his arrest this past weekend, he was preparing for an in-ring return this month.