Insight Regarding All Elite Wrestling’s New Television Deal

Columnist John McMullen provided some insight on AEW’s new television deal with Turner Networks and TNT:

Context of #AEWonTNT AEW TV Deal — Platform is amazing and this is an unprecedented deal for a start-up. Confirmed from a source on the television side there are no rights fees but as we have been saying here for weeks that should not have been expected. It’s being treated like a sports property so production fees are there and a “great” advertising split for AEW. Remember, it took @VinceMcMahon nearly 20 years of producing highly-rated television before he got a somewhat significant rights deal. from Viacom at the turn of the century.The monster deal took over 35 years. TNA/Impact once had Hulk Hogan, Sting and Randy Savage and couldn’t get this kind of platform. It’s an amazing deal that those in @AEWrestling are ecstatic about. If it comes across as flat to some that’s because they were expecting rights fees due to some shoddy reporting. Right now #AEW is set up like old #WWE where PPV numbers and advertising will be significant to growth. #WWE remains idiot-proof because of TV deal.