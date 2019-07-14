Intercontinental Championship Match Added To WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff

Finn Balor will defend the Intercontinental Championship tonight against Shinsuke Nakamura on the WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff.

The match was announced today on WWE Now preview show for WWE Extreme Rules.

The announcement comes after Nakamura beat Balor in a non-title match last Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE.

Their program began when Nakamura interrupted Kayla Braxton’s backstage interview with Balor on the June 25 episode of SmackDown and indicated that he wants the Intercontinental Championship.

Extreme Rules takes place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Extreme Rules Kickoff will stream at 6 ET/3 PT on WWE Network, WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, with the pay-per-view airing an hour later.