Interesting Jeff Hardy – The Miz Stats, Vader Undergoes Surgery

– Here’s an interesting stat from the Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz match from this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown Live:
.@mikethemiz and @JEFFHARDYBRAND have only gone 1-on-1 twice in @WWE history:
– #Raw 9/4/2017 (#ICTitle Match): Miz won
– #SDLive Tonight (#MITB Qualifier): Miz won
With the win, The Miz is set to become the 12th Superstar to compete in four different #MITB Ladder Matches.
— WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) May 9, 2018
– Former World Champion Big Van Vader noted on Twitter that he underwent another heart operation earlier this week and hopes to get medically cleared to wrestle again soon.
Yesterday I had a surgery on my heart .My heart had shifted to an A-Fib irregular heart beat A person in a fib has substanily increased chance of Heart Attack &Stroke.The surgery was to put the HEART in normal sinus https://t.co/MQvHiGe0Rg was a success
— Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) May 9, 2018