Interesting Jeff Hardy – The Miz Stats, Vader Undergoes Surgery

– Here’s an interesting stat from the Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz match from this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown Live:

.@mikethemiz and @JEFFHARDYBRAND have only gone 1-on-1 twice in @WWE history: – #Raw 9/4/2017 (#ICTitle Match): Miz won

– #SDLive Tonight (#MITB Qualifier): Miz won With the win, The Miz is set to become the 12th Superstar to compete in four different #MITB Ladder Matches. — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) May 9, 2018

– Former World Champion Big Van Vader noted on Twitter that he underwent another heart operation earlier this week and hopes to get medically cleared to wrestle again soon.