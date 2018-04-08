Interesting Name Seen At WWE WrestleMania Hotel

Pwinsider.com is reporting Rey Mysterio was spotted at WWE’s hotel for WrestleMania this morning. Mysterio was in the area for WrestleCon this weekend.

If you recall, Mysterio was set for a meeting with Triple H at WWE headquarters a few months ago to finalize a new contract after his big surprise return at the Royal Rumble in January. However, that meeting did not happen due to the fact that Triple H needed to go to Saudi Arabia to finalize the new contract there that would see WWE produce live events.

Then it was revealed that Rey had suffered a torn bicep and was pulled from his match with Jushin Liger at NJPW Strong Style Evolved. Even though he didn’t wrestle at the event, the former WWE Champion did do an in-ring promo at this event and watched Will Ospreay wrestle in the contest that should have been his.

It’s been reported that Mysterio was still in talks with WWE to make a return.