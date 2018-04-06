Interesting Name To Be In Attendance At WrestleMania

UFC President Dana White has confirmed that he will be in New Orleans this Sunday night to attend his first WrestleMania pay-per-view.



White’s attendance at the WWE’s biggest event of the year is down to a personal invitation from former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey to attend her debut match for the WWE.



White will also be in attendance for Brock Lesnar’s WWE Universal Title defense against Roman Reigns.