Interesting Name Will Not Be Working WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Event

PWinsider.com is reporting that Paul Heyman will not be appearing at the upcoming WWE Greatest Royal Rumble. Thus, this means that Brock Lesnar will make the trip down to the ring alone as he’s slated to defend the Universal Title against Roman Reigns.

The WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event takes place on Friday, April 27, 2018 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah International Stadium and will air on the WWE Network with a special start time of 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT with the event airing one hour later. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured.