Interesting Names In Town For WWE Royal Rumble Weekend

For those who are wondering, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, WWE legend The Undertaker and his wife Michelle McCool, former Impact Wrestling superstar Rockstar Spud, Candice LeRae and Ricochet are all in Philadelphia for the WWE Royal Rumble weekend.
Former Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion Ethan Carter III, who pulled out of an independent booking, citing personal issues, is also in town.
For those who are wondering, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, WWE legend The Undertaker and his wife Michelle McCool, former Impact Wrestling superstar Rockstar Spud, Candice LeRae and Ricochet are all in Philadelphia for the WWE Royal Rumble weekend.