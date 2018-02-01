International Star Returning To EVOLVE – Details

The following was sent to us:

Time is almost up to get your free month of the Club WWN subscription service. We have the details plus more news, including the lineup for this Friday’s FIP event with some interesting matches. Let’s get to it….

January 30th: There are only a few ringside seats left for EVOLVE 100 on February 17th in Queens, NY back home at La Boom. Get them now at TicketFly.com to see three title important championship matches when Zack Sabre Jr. defends the EVOLVE Title vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly, Keith Lee defends the WWN Championship vs. AR Fox as well as Chris Dickinson & Jaka defending the EVOLVE Tag Team Championship vs. The End. More matches will be announced soon! Get the reserved ringside seats before they are sold out!

January 30th: James Drake & Anthony Henry vs. The End has been signed for EVOLVE 101 on February 18th in Joppa, MD. These two teams have thrown fists, now we will finally get an official match! Tickets are now on sale through TicketFly.com.

January 30th: NXT GM William Regal is coming to EVOLVE in Joppa, MD and he said he has a message for Austin Theory and Darby Allin. Mr. Regal addressed both young stars at EVOLVE 96. What will happen when he’s back in the ring with them at EVOLVE 101? Mr. Regal will be available for pictures and autographs before the EVOLVE card.

January 30th: ATTN: WRESTLERS, REFEREES & MANAGERS- WWE Talent Scout William Regal will be a special guest at the WWN Seminar/Tryout on February 18th in Joppa, MD. This is the best opportunity you can get to learn from Mr. Regal and perform in front of him. All participants will get a tryout match in front of Mr. Regal and WWN VP Of Talent Relations Gabe Sapolsky. There will be at least two participants picked to compete on the EVOLVE card that night. However, the opportunity is even bigger. At least one participant will be selected to go to a NXT TV taping as an extra! Go to the WWNLive.com Seminar/Tryout section for all the info.

January 30th: FIP returns with Everything Burns 2018 this Friday from Ybor City, FL. Watch the live iPPV at WWNLive.com. You get 50% off the live iPPV with your free Club WWN trial! Four big championship matches have been signed for this Friday. Check it out:

FIP World Heavyweight Championship Match

Austin Theory w/ Priscilla Kelly defends vs. Martin Stone

FIP Florida Heritage Championship Match

Jon Davis defends vs. Darby Allin

FIP Tag Team Championship Match

The Hooligans of Devin & Mason Cutter defend vs. The End of Odinson & Parrow w/ Drennen

SHINE Nova Championship Match

Priscilla Kelly defends vs. ACR

Plus much more!

January 30th: We are very excited to announce that Travis Banks will compete at EVOLVE on April 6th at 4pm and the WWN Supershow: Mercury Rising 2018 on April 6th in New Orleans, LA. Go to www.MoreThanMania.com for all the info on the WWNLive Experience. In case you missed it last week, here are the matches that are already announced for the WWN Family events:

EVOLVE 102 – Thursday, April 5th – 8pm – New Orleans, LA – Tickets & Info

The Definition Of A Dream Match

Daisuke Sekimoto & Munenori Sawa vs. Timothy Thatcher & WALTER

High-Flyers Showdown

AR Fox vs. Will Ospreay

EVOLVE 103 – Friday, April 6th – 4pm – New Orleans, LA – Tickets & Info

Special Attraction Match

Matt Riddle vs. Daisuke Sekimoto

Special Challenge Match

WALTER vs. Darby Allin

WWN Supershow – Friday, April 6th – 8pm – New Orleans, LA – Tickets & Info

Main Event #1 – WWN Championship Match (if Lee is still champion)

Keith Lee defends vs. Daisuke Sekimoto

Main Event #2 – EVOLVE Championship Match (if ZSJ is still champion)

Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. Munenori Sawa

EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match (if Catch Point are still champions)

Chris Dickinson & Jaka defend vs. WALTER & Timothy Thatcher

Please note all the above matches will still happen whether the championships are on the line or not

Bonus Main Event

Matt Riddle vs. Will Ospreay

The Six Man Tag Team Tradition Will Continue With A Match Featuring The New Generation Of Independent Wrestling Stars!

Style Battle S1:Finale – Saturday, April 7th – 8pm – New Orleans, LA – Tickets & Info

Tickets Only $10!!!

Non-Tournament Match

WWN Champion Keith Lee vs. Nick Gage

Witness the 1 night, 8 man single elimination tournament features winners and MVPs of the first 8 Style Battles in season 1. The winner of this tournament will be the winner of the first season of Style Battle!

