Is Becky Lynch Still A Member Of WWE SmackDown?

This week on SmackDown LIVE, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch teamed up with SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley to take on Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans. Bayley, of course, defeated Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WWE Money in the Bank when she cashed in on Flair, who had defeated Lynch for the title moments prior, thanks in large part to assistance from Evans.

With tensions clearly still running high after Sunday night, it appeared that Becky was closing in on victory when she locked in the Dis-arm-her on Flair. However, “The Man” lost the hold when Evans took advantage of Lynch’s positioning by knocking her down with the Woman’s Right. With Lynch down, Bayley tagged herself in and got Lacey out of the ring. From there, Bayley reversed a Figure-Four attempt into a rollup for the win. However, with each having a title the other wanted, it wasn’t all smiles between Bayley and Becky after the match, with the two clearly bickering a bit after the win.

This was Lynch’s last match as a member of SmackDown LIVE as WWE.com now has her solely listed as a member of Raw. However, with the Wild Card Rule, she could continue to appear on SmackDown LIVE.