Is Brock Lesnar Scheduled To Appear At WWE Elimination Chamber PPV?

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar’s status for tonight’s Elimination Chamber event.

The longtime journalist mentioned that he wouldn’t be at tonight’s show. Here is what he had to say:

“As of I would say two weeks ago, he was not going to be at Vegas and he was going to start his first match back in Anaheim on Monday and I haven’t heard that it’s changed, so I think that they are doing the faceoff.”

The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event takes place tonight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets.