Is Brock Lesnar Set To Work WWE Elimination Chamber PPV?

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is not advertised for the upcoming Elimination Chamber PPV (pay-per-view) event. Here is what the T-Mobile Arena is advertising:

“The WWE Elimination Chamber event will air live on Pay-Per-View from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. Fans will have the opportunity to see WWE Raw Superstars battle inside 10 tons of unforgiving steel.

Head to the Las Vegas Strip to see Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, The Miz and many more fan favorite WWE Superstars”