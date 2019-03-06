Is Dean Ambrose Really Leaving WWE?, The Shield Advertised For Match After WWE Fastlane

— On January 29, WWE issued a statement saying that “Dean Ambrose (Jonathan Good) will not be renewing his contract with WWE when it expires in April.” On last night’s episode of Raw, Ambrose’s departure was mentioned on commentary for the first time, with wife Renee Young saying that he’s “moving on to greener pastures.”

Despite what has been said by WWE, there have been rumors that Ambrose isn’t actually leaving the company. Bryan Alvarez mentioned over the weekend on Wrestling Observer Live that some people in WWE are under the impression that Ambrose is actually staying with the company. However, after Raw last night, Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that Ambrose is really leaving WWE when his contract expires. The word from backstage at Raw last night is that Ambrose is definitely on his way out.

— This Sunday at WWE Fastlane, The Shield will once again unite when they face Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. It was indicated on Raw last night that this will be the last time Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose will team up. However, it now looks like this won’t actually be the final time they do.

The Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, which hosts Raw on April 22, announced on Facebook that The Shield will face Corbin, McIntyre, and Lashley in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.