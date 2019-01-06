Is EC3 Joining RAW Or SmackDown?, Watch Brock Lesnar vs. Kane vs. Braun Strowman

— After the McMahon family shook things up on Raw last month with a game-changing announcement, the pieces started to fall into place when it was confirmed that six NXT standouts would be arriving to the Raw and SmackDown LIVE brands.

Among the fresh new faces are EC3, Heavy Machinery (Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight), Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross, and the previously-announced Lars Sullivan.

We have learned that WWE plans on having EC3 join SmackDown LIVE.

— At Royal Rumble 2018, Brock Lesnar defended the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman and Kane in a Triple Threat Match. Courtesy of the WWE Network, here is the match in its entirety.

— The WWF World Heavyweight Championship held by Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is revived as artist Rob Schamberger recalls his favorite memories of the “Winged Eagle” version in the latest edition of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas.