Is Emmalina Ever Going To Debut On WWE RAW?

WWE has been running vignettes and teasers for the return of Emma, in her new gimmick as Emmalina, for a long time now. This first vignette aired on Raw on October 3, 2016.

After more promotional videos, it was announced that Emmalina would debut on Raw on the December 12, 2016, episode of Raw. When those plans failed to materialize, WWE changed the tone of the promos. Emma(lina) began playfully thanking us for being patient, but the videos kept coming.

Into January, Emmalina had yet to appear despite WWE’s constant promotions of her upcoming return. However, there was no mention of her on Raw last Monday.

So what’s going on with her?

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer, WWE actually has no plans for Emma at this time.

On Twitter, a fan asked Meltzer what’s going on with Emma. He replied: