Is Gran Metalik Leaving WWE?, NXT Stars On Which Superhero They Would Be, Otis Dozovic

— Is Gran Metalik looking to leave WWE?

On Friday, the Raw and 205 Live Superstar took to Twitter to poll fans on Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) or the independent wrestling scene, with a thinking emoji as a caption.

The tweet has since been deleted.

Prior to joining WWE, Gran Metalik worked in CMLL for a little over a decade under the name Mascara Dorada. He was at one point a quadruple CMLL champion, simultaneously holding the Mexican National Trios Championship, the CMLL World Trios Championship, the CMLL World Super Lightweight Championship, and the CMLL World Welterweight Championship. He held the CMLL World Welterweight Championship four times in total. After a decade of working for CMLL in his native Mexico, Dorada signed with the Japanese promotion New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) in January 2015. After a year with NJPW, Dorada returned to CMLL in February 2016.

Dorada was introduced to WWE fans in June 2016 as Gran Metalik, where he participated in the Cruiserweight Classic tournament and reached the finals. He joined WWE full-time in September of that year as part of the cruiserweight division for 205 Live.

— In this video from the WWE Performance Center’s official YouTube channel, NXT Superstars are asked which superhero they would choose to be.

This video features responses from Kacy Catanzaro, Bianca Belair, Fabian Aichner, Lacey Lane, Reina González, Mansoor Al-Shehail, Deonna Purrazzo, Punishment Martinez, Stacey Ervin Jr., Tegan Nox and Dominik Dijakovic.

— Otis Dozovic turned 27 years old on Friday.