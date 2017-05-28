Is Hulk Hogan Returning To WWE?

Could Hulk Hogan be returning to WWE?

During WWE’s tour of Europe earlier this month, the latest issue of WWE Kids magazine was handed to children at all of the shows. The magazine came with a double-sided poster featuring WWE’s greatest Superstars, including Hogan.

The other side of the poster shockingly only features Hogan.

So is “The Hulkster” coming back to WWE?

Hogan said recently to fans at an autograph signing that he is in negotiations with Vince McMahon to return to WWE.

“Hulk Hogan did an autograph signing over the weekend in Los Angeles and when asked about the obvious question, just said he and Vince are talking,” Dave Meltzer said in the May 8, 2017, issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

“Then again, it is Hogan. The answer to the question of his returning is always about when the feeling it is a time when the company feels there will be no potential sponsor backlash.”

When it comes to a Hogan return, it’s always felt like a matter of when rather than “if” he’ll come back.