Is Jeff Jarrett Back With WWE Following Appearance At The Royal Rumble?

The Women’s Royal Rumble Match was short on surprise entrants this year, but the men’s version kicked things off with a WWE Hall of Famer.

The Men’s Royal Rumble Match opened with Elias holding his guitar and teasing another concert. But before he could get started, Jeff Jarrett’s music hit, and the former Intercontinental Champion came down wearing his old gear, complete with flashing lights on his hat.

Elias offered to perform a duet to kick off the match, then asked Jarrett to repeat his catchphrase by spelling his name. Jarrett obliged, but Elias blindsided him from behind. The Men’s Royal Rumble Match officially started, and Elias blasted “Double J” with a guitar and tossed him out of the ring to score the first elimination.

In this post-match interview with Dasha Fuentes, Jarrett talked about how special it was to be back in a WWE ring, competing in his WrestleMania XI gear.

You can expect to see Jarrett more frequently on television as he signed a contract with WWE.

1Wrestling.com reported that Jarrett is joining WWE for a behind-the-scenes role as a producer. PWInsider.com independently confirmed that and added that Jarrett will be appearing as a television performer as well. There’s no word yet on what his role will be or if it’s just to make occasional appearances.