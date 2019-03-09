Is JoJo Leaving WWE?

What happened to JoJo?

It’s been over two months since JoJo last appeared on Monday Night Raw and fans are wondering what happened to her.

According to a fansite endorsed by her, JoJo is off the road for a personal reason. She’s not done with WWE and will be back at some point.

For everyone asking – JoJo isn’t done with WWE! She’ll be back at some point. But for now, @MikeRomeWWE is doing an impeccable job and keeping her spot warm! 👏 — JoJo-Offerman.com (@JoJoOffermanCom) February 21, 2019

Just a quick disclaimer to all that have messaged us, we won’t be giving out the details as to why JoJo isn’t currently on TV. It’s completely private and her privacy should stay that way. All there is to know is that it is a personal reason and she will eventually be back ❤️ — JoJo-Offerman.com (@JoJoOffermanCom) February 28, 2019

JoJo last appeared on Raw on New Year’s Eve, which was taped three days earlier. It was also her last appearance for WWE.