Is Lacey Evans Joining RAW Or SmackDown?, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions

After the McMahon family shook things up on Raw last week with a game-changing announcement, the pieces started to fall into place when it was confirmed that six NXT standouts would be arriving to the Raw and SmackDown LIVE brands.

Among the fresh new faces are Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross, EC3, Heavy Machinery (Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight), and the previously-announced Lars Sullivan.

We have learned that WWE plans on having Evans join Raw.

This would seem to indicate that Cross will join SmackDown LIVE, especially with SAnitY there, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

— After “Mr. McMahon-ta Claus” announced the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship last Monday on Raw, Goldust predicts that Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville will hold the gold.

And the NEW WWE Womens Tag Team Champions….. @WWE_MandyRose and @SonyaDevilleWWE , the #RoseFists — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) December 27, 2018

There’s no word yet on how or when WWE will introduce the titles.