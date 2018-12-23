Is Mustafa Ali Finished With 205 Live After Joining SmackDown?

Following an impressive showing two weeks ago on SmackDown LIVE against WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, Mustafa Ali is joining the blue brand permanently.

While hyping Ali’s match last Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE, the announce team said Ali is now a member of the SmackDown LIVE roster.

In the main event, Ali teamed up with AJ Styles against Bryan and Andrade “Cien” Almas. Ali struck Bryan with the 054 to score the pinfall.

With Ali joining SmackDown LIVE permanently, this would seem to indicate that he’s finished with 205 Live. However, that may not be the case.

While WWE.com’s profile on Ali displays a SmackDown LIVE logo to show that he’s a member of the brand, the 205 Live roster page still has him listed as a member. Furthermore, WWE.com finally added Mike and Maria Kanellis to the page last week without removing him from it. While this could be an error, it seems that WWE hasn’t decided on whether to keep him on 205 Live or not.

You can learn more about Ali in the latest episode of Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia. Here is the synopsis and interview.

“On this episode of “Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia,” Lilian sits down with the 205 Live Superstar, Mustafa Ali! This is Mustafa’s podcast DEBUT and is the FIRST 205 Live Superstar to be on Chasing Glory! Fresh off of his memorable Smackdown match with WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, Mustafa talks all about how it feels to be part of the 205 Live roster in the WWE. He also talks about what goes through his mind when he performs his jaw-dropping finish move, the 054. He also takes you behind the scenes on the emotions that he was going through before his Wrestlemania match with Cedric Alexander. Mustafa shares with his fans what it was like growing up with his parents and his father’s health issues and how it’s important for him not to overwork himself. He also talks about how his life changed before and after the September 11 attacks especially being from Pakastani descent. Mustafa reveals having to wrestle under a mask while posing as a luchador in the beginning of his wrestling career and how he finally was able take a stand against wrestling promoters wanting to book him with a stereotype. Mustafa mentions about his time being a police officer and why he chose to follow that path. Find out what it was like for him to go from being an alternate in the Cruiserweight Classic to being one of the 32 competitors and what he told Triple H before he got signed to a WWE contract. All this and much more. It’s about to get real, raw, and inspiring with Mustafa Ali.”