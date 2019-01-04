Is Nikki Cross Joining RAW Or SmackDown?, NXT Female Competitor of the Year, Jim Powers

— After the McMahon family shook things up on Raw last month with a game-changing announcement, the pieces started to fall into place when it was confirmed that six NXT standouts would be arriving to the Raw and SmackDown LIVE brands.

Among the fresh new faces are Nikki Cross, Lacey Evans, EC3, Heavy Machinery (Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight), and the previously-announced Lars Sullivan.

We have learned that with WWE slotting Lacey Evans for Raw, Cross is joining SmackDown LIVE.

There’s no word yet on whether WWE plans on reuniting Cross with SAnitY on a permanent basis.

— Who will take home the 2018 NXT Female Competitor of the Year Award?

As announced on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, the nominees are Shayna Baszler, Nikki Cross, Ember Moon, Kairi Sane and Bianca Belair.

— Jim Powers turns 61 years old today. He is best known for his appearances with the WWF from 1987 through 1994, and with WCW from 1996 through 1998. He retired after leaving WCW, but resumed competing on the independent circuit from 2007 through 2010.