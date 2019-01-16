Is Sasha Banks Still In The Women’s Royal Rumble Match?

Thirty female Superstars will fight for a title match opportunity when the 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble Match takes place on Sunday, January 27. The winner of the massive melee will go on to challenge for either the Raw Women’s Championship or the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 35.

With Sasha Banks challenging Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women’s Championship at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, WWE.com no longer has her listed as competing the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Banks was listed as an entrant as recently as Tuesday.

The latest entrant is Mickie James, who revealed in this promo at Raw she will compete in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.

There are now 12 entrants in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Here is the updated list.

Alicia Fox

Bayley

Carmella (earned the coveted No. 30 spot by winning WWE Mixed Match Challenge with R-Truth)

Ember Moon

Liv Morgan

Mandy Rose

Mickie James

Natalya

Ruby Riott

Sarah Logan

Sonya Deville

Zelina Vega

History was made last year when Asuka won the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match. It starts with two participants, and WWE Superstars enter the ring at equal intervals. This continues until all 30 Superstars have entered the bout. Elimination occurs when a Superstar is thrown over the top rope, and both feet hit the floor. The last Superstar in the ring will be declared the victor.