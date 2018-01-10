Is Serena Deeb Returning To WWE?

Mae Young Classic competitor and former WWE Superstar Serena Deeb looks to be returning to WWE after being spotted at the company’s regular medical testing location in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

PWInsider.com reported that WWE sources confirmed an interest in bringing the 31-year-old back to the organization, with the sighting adding weight to the claim.

Deeb joined the WWE main roster in January 2010 after agreeing to have her head shaved as an initiation into CM Punk’s heel ‘Straight Edge Society’ stable. Whilst gaining huge exposure in the role (she accompanied Punk to the ring at WrestleMania 26 alongside fellow convert Luke Gallows), Serena only wrestled one televised match during her tenure and was released by WWE in August 2010. It was reported at the time that WWE released her for not “living out” her straight-edge persona in public.

Her wrestling career was in jeopardy at one point as in October 2011, Deeb announced that she was taking an indefinite break from wrestling, following her doctor’s instructions after suffering a serious concussion. Her break ended up lasting 18 months.

Her return in the Mae Young Classic came after a lengthy spell rebuilding her in-ring career on the independent circuit. In the tournament, she beat Vanessa Borne in the first round before being eliminated in the second round by Piper Niven.