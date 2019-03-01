Is Tammy “Sunny” Sytch Still In Jail?

WWE Hall of Famer-turned-adult film star Tammy “Sunny” Sytch was busted last Saturday in New Jersey for drunken driving, her sixth DWI arrest since 2012 and third within the last year.

Police in Seaside Heights told the Asbury Park Press that Sytch was stopped at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday after driving the wrong way down of a one-way street. Officers then found an open container in her vehicle and Sytch to be driving with a suspended license.

Sytch also was charged with consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, and failure to stop at a stop sign. Police also found Sytch had a series of traffic warrants in Holmdel and Knowlton municipal courts.

The Ashbury Park Press reported that Sytch was released from custody after seeing a judge by video conference, but this is incorrect. She is currently incarcerated in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold, New Jersey. The facility’s website has her listed as an inmate — inmate number 45941. There’s no word yet on her bail situation.

Sytch has a long and sad history with alcohol abuse and police. She’s been arrested for drunk driving six times since 2012 and just last year, she served eight months in jail.

Following her career as a manager for several championship tag teams, Sytch launched a career in porn, before moving to private webcam sessions on Skype and offering scantily-clad photos and other content to her numerous Twitter followers.

After being released on parole in October, Sytch announced she was embarking on a farewell tour on the independent wrestling scene. She wrote on Facebook:

“I’m pleased to announce that I am taking bookings for my “Comeback/Farewell Tour 2018-19″…I am taking bookings for personal appearances, autograph signings, wrestling shows, and party appearances for what will be my FINAL 9-12 months of appearances before I call it a wrap!

“I am returning to school and leading life after next year as a ‘normal’ member of society with a private personal life. 28 years in this crazy business has been far long enough! Please direct any booking inquiries to TotallySunny1@gmail.com. Please do not email for Skypes as I will no longer be doing them.

“I appreciate ALL of your support over the past 28 years, and cherish every moment. Let’s Make America Sunny Again for this coming year!!

True to her word, Sytch has made multiple appearances since then, mostly doing autograph signings in the East Coast. Her latest arrest is a bit surprising since there were no signs that she was in a bad place.