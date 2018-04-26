Is The 50-Man Royal Rumble Match Slated To Headline WWE Greatest Royal Rumble?

For those who are wondering, Bryan Alvarez mentioned on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Live (news courtesy of Ringside News) that the 50-Man Royal Rumble Match will not headline the Greatest Royal Rumble event. Instead, it will take place in the middle of the show. There is speculation that Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title will headline the show but that’s not confirmed.

The WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event takes place on Friday, April 27, 2018 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah International Stadium and will air on the WWE Network with a special start time of 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT with the event airing one hour later. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured. Here is the updated card:

50-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE Universal Title Steel Cage Match: Brock Lesnar © vs. Roman Reigns

Singles Match: John Cena vs. Triple H

Casket Match: The Undertaker vs. Rusev

WWE Title Match: AJ Styles © vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Intercontinental Title Ladder Match: Seth Rollins © vs. The Miz vs. Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe

WWE Raw Tag Team Title Match: The Bar vs. Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: Bludgeon Brothers © vs. The Usos

WWE United States Title Match: Jeff Hardy © vs. Jinder Mahal

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Cedric Alexander © vs. Kalisto