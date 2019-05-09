Is There Backstage Heat On Lars Sullivan?

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com commented Lars Sullivan and if there is heat on him for his controversial online posts. Here is what Alvarez said courtesy of RingsideNews.com:

“I don’t know how he is going to respond to Big E and apparently other people in the locker room being unhappy with what he posted on the internet.”

“In WWE’s minds, he did this and he apologized for it. He told them that he was wrong and that he was remorseful and in their minds, it is a done deal.”

Wrestle Votes also noted the following: