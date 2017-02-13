Is There Backstage Heat On Samoa Joe?

During the mailbag segment of Wrestling Observer Radio today, Dave Meltzer was asked if there was any backstage heat on Samoa Joe for injuring both Tyson Kidd and Seth Rollins.

Meltzer responded, “Not that I’ve heard.”

As noted, Kidd suffered a neck injury while taking a muscle buster back in June of 2015 from Joe that has ended his career, and Joe also re-injured Rollins’ his knee during his RAW debut.

As seen on last Monday’s episode of RAW, Samoa Joe was victorious in his debut match against Roman Reigns. The match concluded when Reigns was distracted by Braun Strowman, which allowed Joe to get the victory.

Roman Reigns was said to be “a little banged up” from a powerslam that he took from Samoa Joe on RAW. However, it was not considered serious.