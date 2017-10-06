Is There Backstage Heat On Shane McMahon?

Shane McMahon returned to WWE last year and he’s worked matches at WrestleMania and Survivor Series. This Sunday, he steps inside his second Hell in a Cell Match in 18 months as he takes on Kevin Owens.

Whilst Shane always puts on a show whenever he steps in the ring, it seems that his part-time status and show-stealing ability has led to resentment among WWE’s full-time performers.

Dave Meltzer recently discussed the resentment that Shane could be facing on Wrestling Observer Radio.

He said, “The one thing [Shane] has the advantage on, which the [full-time] guys don’t have, and I remember guys used to be critical of this when Shane would do the big bumps. Because it was like, ‘Well, Shane’s gonna do one or two matches a year, and he’s gonna do this big bump, and he can get hurt and rest up. And he shows us all up that are trying to do big bumps, and we gotta come back the next day.’ So in a sense, there was resentment of him.”

Last Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE, Shane added the additional stipulation that his Hell in a Cell Match with Owens will also be a Falls Count Anywhere Match.