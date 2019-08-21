Is Vince McMahon Taking The AEW Situation Personally?

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray gave his thoughts on the news about WWE NXT moving to the USA Network:

“This has nothing to do with a personal vendetta. This has to do with business. You cannot just allow a wrestling universe, whether it’s your wrestling universe or every other person in the wrestling universe, to just watch a brand new product unopposed. It’s ignorant. It’s foolish. It’s dumb business. Everything that the WWE is doing right now to counter AEW is not personal at all.”

“The business end of this is not personal. Trust me when I tell you this. Vince doesn’t look at things personally because if Vince looked at things personally, Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman would not be his two right hand men right now.”