Is WWE Still Interested In UFC’s Ronda Rousey?

We previously reported that WWE was interested in bringing in a UFC Fighter for this year’s WrestleMania 33 event. Two names that WWE had in mind at the time were Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey.

Following Ronda’s loss at UFC 207, many speculated that WWE might not be as interested in bringing her in as they once was before because she had been exposed in her last two fights. However that’s not the case. We’ve heard that the company is still interested in bringing her in, as they feel she is still a major Superstar. Not only does the company feel that she is a top Superstar, they also feel she has a lot of drawing power, as her last fight at UFC 207 against Amanda Nunes did around 1.1 million pay-per-view buys.